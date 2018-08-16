× FedEx to add about 400 new jobs in Greensboro over the next several months

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FedEx Express Mid-Atlantic Hub at the Piedmont Triad International Airport will add about 400 employees over the next several months, according to company officials.

FedEx Express has already begun advertising for these positions and hopes to have most of them filled by the end of December, according to a PTI press release.

The new employees will bring total employment at the hub to more than 800 workers, and will include part-time, full-time and management positions.

“We are pleased to see FedEx growing at our airport,” Kevin Baker, executive director at PTI said in a press release. “FedEx Express has been an important employer in the Triad for nearly a decade, but we believe today’s announcement shows the real potential of the FedEx hub. The company will double its local payroll with this expansion.”

Baker said FedEx Corp. employment in the Piedmont Triad is not limited to the Mid-Atlantic hub at the airport. Shortly after the air hub opened at the airport, FedEx Ground also opened a 400,000-square-foot, $110 million facility in nearby Kernersville that employs about 750 workers.

“One of the airport’s primary commitments to the community is to bring jobs to the region,” Baker said. “When one of our tenants adds 400 jobs, it’s a good day for the airport and an even better day for the community.”