FBI looking for man with information on child victim in sexual exploitation case

WASHINGTON – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man who might have information on the identity of child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI does not know the man’s name and released images of him in hopes of finding him.

The man, who FBI refers to as John Doe 40, is described as a heavyset man with dark hair between the ages of 30 and 40.

FBI has a video in which he is heard speaking English. Officials believe the video was produced before October of 2017.

FBI asks anyone information to contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office or the nearest

American Embassy or Consulate.

No further information was released by the FBI.