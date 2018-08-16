× Driver charged after 3-year-old passenger gets head injury when car rear-ends another vehicle in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Police have charged a woman accused of driving a car that rear-ended another vehicle, causing her 3-year-old passenger to get hurt.

Heather Nicole Stephens, 25, of High Point, faces charges of driving with a suspended license, failure to properly secure a child and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Police were called to the crash shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday at on U.S. 29 near Forest Park Lane in Thomasville.

The child was a passenger in a 2003 Honda Civic headed north. Police said the car did not slow down and rear-ended a 2003 Ford Expedition.

The toddler had a severe laceration to the skull and has since been treated and released from Brenner Children’s Hospital, according to police.

Stephens has court planned for September in Davidson County. Police do not believe the driver was using impairing substances or an electronic device.