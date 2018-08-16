× Authorities looking for 77-year-old man whose disappearance in Winston-Salem prompted a Silver Alert

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a man whose disappearance in Winston-Salem prompted a Silver Alert on Thursday.

Fred Roosevelt Holder, 77, has been described as a white man standing 6” and weighing about 160 pounds with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Holder was last seen at a home at 4375 Weldon Road in Winston-Salem. The Silver Alert was issued on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Holder cold be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.