Aretha Franklin dead at 76

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT -- Legendary singer Aretha Franklin has passed away at the age of 76.

She died of pancreatic cancer at 9:50 a.m. Thursday at her Detroit home, publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told the Associated Press.

Multiple media outlets reported Monday morning that the Queen of Soul was gravely ill. Franklin had been battling cancer, TMZ reported.

A family statement says said "Franklin's official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin's oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute" in Detroit.

The family added, according to WJBK: "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family."

Franklin had 44 Grammy nominations and 18 wins. Ten of those wins were for Best R&B Vocal Performance.

In addition to receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the NAACP Hall of Fame and the Apollo Theater Legends Hall of Fame.

After a 56-year career, Aretha Franklin decided to put down the mic and announced her retirement in 2017.

Franklin performed at the inaugurations of three presidents: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.