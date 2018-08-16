Alabama deputy takes begrudging back-to-school photo

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — If you’re not excited about the first day of school, rest assured. Some school resources officers feel the same way.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama posted a special back-to-school photo to Facebook on Aug. 7.

School Resource Officer Sgt. Nathan Kendrick looked none too pleased about his first day of school.

The post quickly blew up.

In one hand, Kendrick holds a sign reading, “2018 1st Day of School.”

In the other, he’s got a little Spider-Man lunchbox.

The post has been shared more than 24,000 times.

Throughout the comments, adding up to more than 1,400, many people urged their deputy friends to do the same.

One commenter wrote, “Way to be a good sport Sergeant. Thank you very much for your service.”