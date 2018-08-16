3-year-old suffers severe head injury in US 29 collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A 3-year-old suffered a severe head injury as a passenger in a car that struck the back of an SUV on Tuesday.

At 5:57 p.m., Thomasville police responded to a collision on U.S. 29 near Forest Park Lane.

The child was a passenger in a 2003 Honda Civic driving north when the car did not slow down and rear-ended a 2003 Ford Expedition.

The 3-year-old was brought to the hospital and was in stable condition as of Wednesday evening.

Police do not believe the driver was using impairing substances or using an electronic device.

Police continue to investigate.