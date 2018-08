× 1 injured after crash involving moped and truck in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – A person is recovering Thursday after a crash involving a moped and a truck.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Sheilds and Union Cross roads in Kernersville.

There is no word on what caused the crash, but police said the driver of the moped was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with any information can call Kernersville police at (336) 996-3177.