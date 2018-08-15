× Thousands seek makeup tutorials from woman after her mugshot goes viral

DALLAS — A Texas woman has thousands of people wanting her makeup tips after her mugshot went viral.

Marshala Perkins, 19, of Dallas, was arrested for marijuana possession on Feb. 6, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

In April, Perkins’ mugshot was posted to the “Mugshot Baes” Twitter account.

But it wasn’t until recently when Perkins’ mugshot went viral.

On July 27, Twitter user @proletariatitty quote-tweeted the mugshot, saying, “We need a tutorial! Free her!”

We need a tutorial! Free her! https://t.co/RWbrKMPUUj — aries (@proletariatitty) July 27, 2018

That tweet was retweeted more than 60,000 times with more than 280,000 likes.

Perkins told the Star-Telegram she had two grams of marijuana in her car when she was arrested.

She said she was embarrassed initially, but is glad it resulted in a newfound appreciation for her makeup skills.