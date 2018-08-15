Ramen noodle heist in Georgia

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A load of ramen noodles worth nearly six-figures was stolen with the trailer it was hauled in, according to WAGA.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the culprit in five car break-ins, a stolen motorcycle and the nabbed noodles.

The 53-foot trailer was parked at a Chevron on Georgia Highway 85 when someone hauled the truck away, including a load of $98,000 in noodles.

Deputies believe someone stole the trailer between July 25 and Aug. 1.

Sheriff Barry Babb said the owner of the trailer had permission to park the noodle trailer at the gas station and it was “secured” when it was stolen.