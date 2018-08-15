Parrot owner: To bond with her say 'I love you'

Firefighter: 'I love you'

Jessie the Parrot: 'I love you'

Jessie then turned the air blue & flipped the firefighter the bird. Read the story of the potty-mouthed parrot in Cuckoo Hall Lane https://t.co/Th2nlVkOJ8 © @PaulWood1961 pic.twitter.com/XKd4BFJq4h — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 13, 2018

LONDON — A parrot told firefighters to “F*** off” when they tried to rescue it from a roof, according to The Telegraph.

After escaping from its nearby home, the Macaw parrot Jessie ended up on the roof of a house in Edmonton, north London.

The family tried to usher the bird down, but Jessie was unmoved for three days.

“There were concerns that she may be injured which is why she hadn’t come down,” said London Fire Brigade watch manager Chris Swallow to The Telegraph.

The RSPCA brought in emergency services Monday morning, and a volunteer with the fire crew ascended a latter to rescue the parrot.

As they went up to greet Jessie, they brought a bowl of food and a fluffy white towel.

The family had given instructions to tell the bird, “I love you,” to help coax her down.

At first, she said “I love you” back, but then turned to another four-letter word.

“We then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement,” Swallow told The Telegraph.

After more attempts to bring the bird down, Jessie flew to another roof, apparently uninjured, and then to a tree.

Finally, the family was able to get Jessie home safe.

Jessie the parrot in now home safe & sound with her owner and she had this to say to the firefighters who came to help her in #Edmonton https://t.co/Th2nlVCq7I pic.twitter.com/3ABkzH2nHY — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 14, 2018