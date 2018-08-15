× Nearly $100,000 in Ramen Noodles nabbed in costly caper

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A load of Ramen Noodles worth nearly six-figures were stolen with the trailer they were hauled in, according to WAGA.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the culprit in five car break-ins, a stolen motorcycle and the nabbed noodles.

The 53-foot trailer was parked at a Chevron on Georgia Highway 85 when someone hauled the truck away, including a load of nearly $100,000 in Ramen.

Deputies believe someone stole the trailer between July 25 and Aug. 1.

WAGA reports the trailer was secured when the caper took place.