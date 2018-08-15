Missing pregnant mother of 2 in Colorado has North Carolina ties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Colo. -- The FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have been brought in to help in the investigation into the disappearance of a pregnant woman and her two young daughters, the Frederick Police Department said Wednesday.

Shanann Watts, 34, and her 3- and 4-year-old daughters Bella and Celeste "Cece" have been missing since Monday, KDVR reports.

Watts has North Carolina ties, according to WTVD. Watts is from Moore County and attended Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines.

The CBI issued a missing-endangered alert for the three on Tuesday.

Watts, who is 15 weeks pregnant, is described as being 5-foot-5 and 148 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Bella is 3-foot-6 and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Celeste is 3-foot and 37 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

A close friend said she dropped off Watts at home about 2 a.m. Monday when they got home from a work trip. She saw her go inside.

She said the two friends were supposed to meet later in the day, but Watts didn't answer her phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-652-4222 or 720-382-5700, or email.