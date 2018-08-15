× Man sentenced to at least 28 years in prison for murder in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man has been sentenced to at least 28 years in prison for a 2017 murder in Reidsville, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

Michael Ray Hutson was sentenced Tuesday to 336-416 months in prison for second-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of habitual felon.

Terry Wayne Hagwood was found dead on April 4, 2017, in the 500 block of Thomas Street.

Investigators determined Hagwood had been shot three times in the head.

Hutson was arrested on April 13, 2017, and pleaded guilty to the crime Tuesday.