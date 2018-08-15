How to avoid lackluster lunches this school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids are heading back to school and after taking the same lunches to school over and over again, they're ready for something new this school year.

Laura Buxenbaum, assistant director of food and nutrition outreach with the Dairy Alliance, stopped by FOX8 to show us how to keep school lunches alive.

Ham and Cheese Pops

Ingredients

8 ounces 1/3-less fat softened cream cheese

1 tablespoon honey mustard

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons diced ham

20 Ritz crackers, crushed

20 pretzel sticks

20 slices English cucumber

Combine cream cheese, mustard and paprika in a small bowl; mix until well combined. Fold in Cheddar, ham and half of crushed crackers. Moisten hands lightly with water and shape mixture into 20 (1-inch) balls. Gently roll in remaining cracker crumbs; cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes or until ready to serve. When ready to serve, poke pretzel sticks into cheese balls and place each on a cucumber slice.

For more Diary Alliance recipes, click here.