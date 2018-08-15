High Point family gives back with Helping Hands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Four times a week, it`s organized chaos at Helping Hands in High Point. The emergency assistance ministry has been serving local families through food boxes and other resources for 23 years.

It started as a way for the Langdon family to pay it forward after getting being on the receiving end of donations from a food pantry decades ago.

“When our son got cancer, it devastated our family,” said Joyce Langdon, Volunteer Coordinator at Helping Hands. “It was the day before he turned three, and it meant so much that someone was giving to us and so that`s why we started reaching out in to the community.”

Last year, Helping Hands served about 16,000 people. Executive Director John Langdon says they distributed about $800,000 in food, most of it being reclaimed or stuff that restaurants, grocery stores and schools would otherwise have to throw away.

“There`s a real effort in America right now to reclaim that food and get it into the hands of people who need it,” Langdon said. “And it`s meats, it`s vegetables, its bread, it’s snacks.”

The High Point Community Foundation has been a longtime supporter, providing the non-profit with crucial tools such as a walk-in freezer, double door freezer and a truck, which Helping Hands uses to transport reclaimed food.

“I consider us a hospital at the bottom of the hill and sometimes when people fall off that ledge, they need somebody to help them,” said Langdon. “A hand up, not a hand out, to get them back on track.”

Most families receive the food boxes for between four and eight weeks, and Helping Hands also connects them with helpful resources in the community.