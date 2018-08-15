Growth at North Carolina A&T State University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina A&T State University announced their new strategic plan on the first day of classes Wednesday.

“Excited" was one of many words Chancellor Harold Martin used to describe the "A&T Preeminence: Taking the Momentum to 2023."

In 2017, student enrollment was 11,877. This year, Martin estimates 12,000 and by 2023 14,000 students.

The new strategic plan has five core goals with an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars; excellence in teaching research and engagement, intellectual climate, public services and community engagement, stewardship operational effectiveness and diverse and inclusive culture.

“You’re going to continue to see investments in our university of about $300 million over the next few years that are geared to building new facilities to accommodate our growth, accommodate our research, new academic programs and that stimulate continuing growth and significant success and economic growth and prosperity in east Greensboro, in particular, and Greensboro in general,” Martin said.

With a $1 billion economic impact for the state, Martin said that city and county leaders have been a part of the strategic plan discussion as the growth is also a benefit for community.

Several new buildings will break ground for construction this fall, housing activities and students for the projected growth.

In three weeks, the new student center will open.

This fall, with a projected pending date if January 2020, a new residence hall will begin construction near the Harrison Auditorium and building three of the Gateway University Research Park.

In July, addition to the university farm complex began; complete with a pavilion, amphitheater and urban and community food processing complex.

The old Hayes Taylor YMCA will transform into a new engineering building and the blue and gold marching machine will have a new band room.

“So what you will see from our university going forward is a commitment to continue to position our university to grow strategically to about 14,000,” Martin said. “A university continuing to expand its inventory of incredibly new degree programs that are critical to the needs of the future of this region and of our state, especially in STEM areas, in the areas that are critical, a population of graduates that are contributing to our state.”