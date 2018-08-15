× Funeral services truck stolen from McDonald’s parking lot found in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A stolen Norris Funeral Services truck turned up in Greensboro Tuesday night, according to police in Danville, Virginia.

Tuesday morning, a 2008 white 3500 flatbed truck with “Norris Funeral Services” on the doors and a steel burial vault strapped to the back was stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot.

Officials said the truck was found a few hours ago in Greensboro. It was abandoned and wasn’t running. They said the vault was still on it pic.twitter.com/c2Axzz042f — Kyle Wilcox (@KyleMWilcoxTV) August 15, 2018

A funeral home employee had left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside when he went inside the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road in Danville.

Police responded at about 10:08 a.m.

Officials only described the suspect as a white male in his 20s with a goatee and believed he was traveling south. ,

Danville police announced Wednesday that the vehicle was found overnight in Greensboro.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000 or the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6508.

Tips can also be submitted by emailing crimetips@danvilleva.gov.