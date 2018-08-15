× Flight from Orlando to Philadelphia diverted to RDU after ‘unknown odor in the cabin’

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Philadelphia was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday evening due to an odor in the cabin.

Multiple passengers requested medical aid, according to WRAL.

Frontier Airlines released the following statement:

“Flight 1674 operating from Orlando to Philadelphia has landed safely and without incident in Raleigh/Durham with 230 passengers and seven crew. Safety and security of our crew and guests is our number one priority and out of an abundance of caution, this flight diverted due to an unknown odor in the cabin. A new aircraft is being dispatched to continue the flight.”

Wake EMS told WRAL 14 people were evaluated and most complaints were minor. Three people were taken to urgent care.