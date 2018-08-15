× Disney World employee dies on the job after falling into vat of byproduct

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Walt Disney World employee died on the job by falling into a vat of oil and grease byproduct Wednesday morning, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Reedy Creek energy facility near Disney’s Animal Kingdom shortly after midnight

Deputies report two employees, including a 61-year-old man, were emptying oil and grease byproduct into a vat when the 61-year-old slipped, the Sentinel reports.

While witnesses attempted to help him get out, the fumes from the oil and grease byproduct overwhelmed the 61-year-old, allowing him to sink deeper.

The sheriff’s office has not released names.