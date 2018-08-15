× Collision on I-40 closes two lanes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A collision on I-40 shut down two lanes on Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT lists the incident start time as 7:09 a.m.

The collision took place on I-40 heading East near NC-68 and mile marker 210.

NCDOT expects a high impact on traffic.

Officials do not know of any injuries and have not released information regarding people involved.

Officials plan to have the scene cleared by 9 a.m.