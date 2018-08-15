× Asheboro bicyclist hit by truck, flown to hospital identified

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A bicyclist in Asheboro was hit by a truck and flown to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday, according to a news release.

At about 7:25 p.m., Asheboro police responded to a collision on Coleridge Road.

Police said a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling north on Coleridge Road.

Meanwhile, Joel Wilburt Brewer, 19, of Asheboro, was riding a bicycle south and swerving between the northbound and southbound lanes, witnesses told police.

The truck hit the bicyclist after the bike allegedly swerved directly into the truck’s path. The bike hit the front left corner of the truck.

The bicyclist was thrown from the bike and hit the front left corner of the windshield.

Brewer was flown to Chapel Hill. He is reported in critical condition.

Police said there were no violations or contributing factors regarding the truck driver’s actions.