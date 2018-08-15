6-year-old orders $300 worth of toys on Amazon without her parents knowing

OGDEN, Utah -- A Utah girl took advantage of "one-click" ordering on Amazon and bought $300 worth of toys without her parents knowing, according to KSTU.
Kaitlin's mom recently bought her a Barbie on Amazon for her birthday and let the girl track the package.
When she left Kaitlin unattended on Amazon, she purchased some more birthday gifts and chose overnight shipping.
The following day, the delivery truck pulled up at their home in Utah.
"They just started unloading box after box after box," Kaitlin's cousin, Riah Diyaolu, told BuzzFeed.
Kaitlin's mother said she revoked Kaitlin's internet privileges for one month.
Initially, the family was going to return the package, but, in an tweeted update from Diyaolu, Kaitlin decided to donate the gifts to a children's hospital where she stayed for a week as an infant.
"She wanted to give a little joy to those who aren’t well," Diyaolu wrote.