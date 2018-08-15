× 2 men who attempted to entice minors online in Piedmont Triad sentenced to prison

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men who, in separate incidents, attempted to entice minors to engage in sexual activity were sentenced Wednesday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Christopher James Wilson, 36, of Cana, Virginia, pleaded guilty on April 9, 2018, to one count of enticement of a minor and one count of attempted enticement of a minor. He was sentenced to 250 months of imprisonment, followed by 20 years of supervised release.

When Wilson committed the crime last year, he had twice been convicted of state sex offenses against minors, in 2003 and 2006, and was already a registered sex offender.

In June 2017, a Stokes County mother reported that Wilson used Facebook to send her 12-year-old daughter a picture of Wilson’s genitalia and a request that the girl send Wilson nude images of herself

Stokes County Deputy Christopher Lawson received permission to take over the minor’s account in an undercover capacity and Lawson then communicated with Wilson from June 15, 2017, to Aug. 4, 2017. The messages Wilson sent to what he believed to be the 12-year-old girl contained sexually explicit content and direction to engage in sexual activity, the release said.

This case was investigated by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Adrian Rodriguez, 33, of Jamestown, pleaded guilty on April 9, 2018, to one count of attempted enticement of a minor. He was sentenced to 151 months of imprisonment, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Rodriguez was identified by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office during an undercover operation on a social media messaging application popular with minors.

In March 2017, Deputy Zachary Neefe created an undercover persona of a 13-year-old girl from Alamance County and joined a teen chat group.

Rodriguez later sent direct-messages to this 13-year-old girl persona and, over the course of several days, Rodriguez repeatedly expressed his desire to perform sexual acts with what he believed to be the 13-year-old, the release said.

Rodriguez planned to meet the minor on March 21, 2017, for the purpose of engaging in sex acts. When Rodriguez arrived in Alamance County, he was arrested by investigators.

A subsequent examination of Rodriguez’s phone revealed that he possessed approximately 40 videos containing child pornography and had recently engaged in numerous sexual chats with individuals who purported to be minors.

This case was investigated by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.