Surry County woman arrested after over a pound of meth found in home

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office seized a record amount of methamphetamine for the past year and arrested a woman on Thursday, according to Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

Chelsea Elizabeth Parker, 30, of Lowgap, is charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing, felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession, felony maintaining a drug dwelling and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, authorities searched Parker’s home in Lowgap and seized 580 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $58,000. Authorities also seized almost $5,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a rifle.

Parker received a $1,005,500 bond.