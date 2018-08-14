Staples manager fired after accusing pregnant woman of shoplifting

PINEVILLE, NC — Staples said in a statement Monday it had fired the manager who assumed an expecting mother had shoplifted at its store in Pineville, according to WSOC.
Shirell Bates said a police officer asked her if she was shoplifting while she was checking out of the store.
“Mid-transaction, a police officer approached me and insisted he wanted to speak with me,” Bates said to WSOC. “He asked what was under my shirt.”
“Initially, I thought he was joking, so my response was, ‘Twins,’” Bates said. “I’m 34 weeks with twins. I’m having a boy and a girl.”
35.083201 -80.892296