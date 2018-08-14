× Spicy Chick-n-Strips on their way to Chick-fil-A

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Is the nation interested in Spicy Chick-n-Strips?

That’s what Chick-fil-A is trying to figure out with a newly expanded trial run in select cities, according to a news release.

Last fall, Chick-fil-A welcomed Spicy Chick-n-Strips to their restaurants in Philadelphia, as well as Waco, Texas, and south and central regions of the Lone Star State.

The chicken giant announced Monday that they’re keeping the trial going and adding one new city to list.

Phoenix, Arizona, will welcome the new entree on Aug. 25.

“We‘re excited to hear what customers in the test markets think,” said Matt Reed of Chick-fil-A’s menu development team in a news release.

Chick-fil-A describes their new Spicy Chick-n-Strips as a combo of two classics: the original Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips and the Spicy Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich.

The hand-breaded strips come seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers in counts of three or four.

If Pennsylvania, Texas and Arizona enjoy the new entree, they may just roll out nationwide.