Motorcyclist dies after crash in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after a weekend crash in Mount Airy, according to a news release from Mount Airy police.

Randall Lee Fain Jr., 23, of Pilot Mountain, was riding his 2015 Harley-Davidson on West Lebanon Street near Willow Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he struck a utility pole.

Fain was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by EMS.

Fain later died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

There is no word on what caused the crash.