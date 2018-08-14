× Man arrested months after May shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police arrested a man more than two months after a shooting a Burlington, according to a news release.

On May 25, multiple rounds struck a home occupied by six people. None were injured.

Over the weekend, police followed suspect leads and issued a warrant for the arrest of Aamari Deshawn Eubanks, 22, of Burlington, on Sunday.

He faces charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Eubanks turned himself in on Monday and received a $50,000 secured bond.

The shooting took place at about 10:10 p.m. on May 25.

Police responded to the 500 block of Cameron Street in reference to several shots being heard.

Upon arrival, officers located a house in the 500 block of Cameron Street that had been struck with multiple rounds.