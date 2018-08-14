Live blog: FOX8 at the Wyndham Championship

Saturday and Sunday are the final two days of the 79th Annual Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.
FOX8’s Stephanie Doyle will be at the tournament to provide live updates.
Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson won the 78th annual Wyndham Championship and became the tournament’s 19th international winner. Stenson entered the tournament ranked ninth in the Official World Golf Rankings and moved to sixth with the win.
Founded in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open, the Wyndham Championship is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR. In its early years, the tournament alternated between two Greensboro courses: Starmount Forest Country Club and the current home course at Sedgefield Country Club. After 31 years at Forest Oaks Country Club, the Wyndham moved back to Sedgefield in 2008 and became the only regular-season PGA TOUR event contested on a course originally designed by the legendary Donald Ross. The 2018 tournament is the 79th renewal of North Carolina’s oldest professional golf event.
The Wyndham Championship is the largest sporting event annually here in the Piedmont-Triad. It is an economic engine that helps this region as a whole. Putting on a professional event that has the size and the scope of the Wyndham Championship takes a great deal of planning and a lot of people to execute that plan. The Wyndham is blessed with a small army of volunteers who are willing to do what is asked to make this event successful. We’re talking over 1600 volunteers putting in countless manhours to make it a reality. It is another example of why this tournament is such a great event, it just brings people together.
