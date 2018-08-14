× Eden teenager charged with attempted armed robbery and larceny

EDEN, N.C. — An Eden teenager was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a convenience store at gunpoint and stealing from a jewelry store, according to a news release.

Joshua Dylan Bingman, 18, of Eden, faces charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen property.

At about 9:41 a.m. Monday morning, Bingman allegedly tried to enter Reidsville Quality Plus on N.C. 97 through a door, but it was locked.

Instead, he got in his vehicle and pulled up to the window where he demanded money and threatened to shoot the clerk

The clerk closed the window without giving him the money and hid inside the store until Bingman drove away.

Eden police stopped Bingman shortly after in connection to a larceny at Eden Jewelry.

According to the sheriff’s office, surveillance footage from Reidsville Quality Plus and Eden Jewelry provided enough evidence to arrest Bingman for both crimes.

He received a $200,000 total secured bond.