MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A coroner has identified a 71-year-old man who was found dead in the surf on Monday in Myrtle Beach.

The Sun-News reported that Robert Thomas Kiddy of Springfield, Virginia, was found at Myrtle Beach State Park about 10 a.m.

Apparently he has a condo in the area and frequently visits.

The coroner is unsure of the cause of death, the Sun-News reported. An autopsy was done Tuesday morning.