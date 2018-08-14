Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nine-year-old Amillio is looking for a forever family to call his own.

As a lover of sports, he longs to be about to go to games or even the beach with his family.

His dream is to join the Air Force when he grows up.

He is not afraid to tell you exactly what he wants, from the dogs he hopes his Forever Family will have to things he loves most about school.

Amillio's engaging smile and sweet laugh will make you melt.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact ForeverFamily.org