2019 Girl Scout Cookie season will include new cookie

The Girl Scouts of the USA on Tuesday announced a new cookie will join the lineup for the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The Scouts will be adding Caramel Chocolate Chip to the line of popular cookies.

The cookies will be a gluten-free offering with limited availability in select areas.

“More than just delicious cookies, the Girl Scout Cookie Program fuels girls’ development of entrepreneurial and essential life skills, and the cookie earnings power amazing experiences for girl members,” the organization said in a news release.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.