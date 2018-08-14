2 escape house fire in Winston-Salem

Fire units on scene of a residential house fire on the 100 block of Jones Road. Fire attack in progress. #wsfire .81 pic.twitter.com/Oh5ZGXap8h — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) August 14, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two were home when a basement fire erupted Tuesday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 3:18 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire on the 100 block of Jones Road.

The two inside were able to escape safely.

The fire department described the incident as a small fire in the basement.

The home did have working smoke alarms.

Due to the location of the home, the department faced delays trying to get crews to the house.

Officials are still unsure what started the fire.