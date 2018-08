× 19-year-old bicyclist hit by truck in Asheboro; airlifted to hospital

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 19-year-old man was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle Tuesday night in Asheboro, according to officers on the scene.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Coleridge Road near Salisbury Street.

The 19-year-old was airlifted to UNC Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.