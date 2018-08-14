× 1 taken to hospital after fire at Johnson Controls in Forsyth County

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at Johnson Controls in Forsyth County Tuesday evening, according to Forsyth County Fire Marshal Gary Styers.

Firefighters were dispatched to Johnson Controls, located at 2701 Johnson Controls Drive off West Mountain Street between Winston-Salem and Kernersville, at 6 p.m.

There is no word on what started the fire, the condition of the person taken to the hospital or the extent of damage at the facility.