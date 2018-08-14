Person home during Davidson County house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A person was home during a house fire in Davidson County early Tuesday morning, according to the North Lexington Triangle Fire Department.

After midnight, firefighters, EMS and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2300 block of Greensboro Street Extension.

The person was able to get out and the house sustained minimal damage.

The fire department said firefighters got the situation under control in less than 15 minutes.

Officials have not stated if anyone was injured.