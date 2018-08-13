× Woman injured in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 9:49 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Glenn Avenue.

Tonico Lisette Shell, 48, of Winston-Salem, was taken to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Witnesses told police they saw a suspect running from the scene.

Winston-Salem police ask anyone with information to call the department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

About two hours earlier, police responded to a stabbing less than a mile away at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and 17th Street.