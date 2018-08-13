Volunteers get Sedgefield ready for Wyndham Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Wyndham Championship is the largest sporting event annually here in the Piedmont Triad.

It is an economic engine that helps this region as a whole. Putting on a professional event that has the size and the scope of the Wyndham Championship takes a great deal of planning and a lot of people to execute that plan.

The Wyndham is blessed with a small army of volunteers who are willing to do what is asked to make this event successful.

We’re talking over 1,600 volunteers putting in countless manhours to make it a reality.

It is another example of why this tournament is such a great event, it just brings people together.