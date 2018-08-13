Tractor-trailer crashes into church in Haw River

HAW RIVER, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crashed into a Haw River church on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the The Lamb’s Chapel on Roxboro Road.

Sgt. Doug Faulls, with Haw River police, said three vehicles were involved.

One man in a passenger vehicle was taken to Duke University Hospital. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

A third vehicle involved drove away.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Several people were in the chapel prepping for an open house. They left 15 minutes before the crash happened.

Faulls said he does not believe there will be charges. Preliminary evidence suggests the tractor-trailer’s brakes failed.