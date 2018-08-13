× Man hit in drive-by shooting after vehicle broke down in Rockingham County

RUFFIN, N.C. — A man was shot several times in a drive-by shooting on Saturday, according to a news release.

At about 5:14 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 73056 U.S. Business 29 in Ruffin.

On the scene, deputies found 46-year-old Howard Harris at his vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was at the location when his vehicle broke down, Harris told deputies.

A white or gray Mustang drove by, and the driver asked him if he needed any help, deputies report.

Harris said he had help on the way.

The driver then pulled a gun and began shooting at him before driving away.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call investigators at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.