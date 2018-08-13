× Alamance County man faces 92 years in prison on charges of abducting, raping 11-year-old

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man faces 92 years in prison for allegedly abducting a 11-year-old girl at a bus stop near Mebane and raping her in 2016, according to the News & Record.

Greg Daniel Overman, 41, of Haw River, was arrested on Jan. 23. 2017.

He plead guilty to felony statutory rape of a child by an adult, felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and first-degree kidnapping.

On Monday, Overman received three consecutive sentences of 483 months minimum, 483 months minimum and 146 months minimum, adding to a total minimum of 1,112 months or 92.6 years in prison, the News & Record reports.

At about 7 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2016, Overman kidnapped a girl while she was waiting at the bus stop for her bus to school.

The victim was allegedly taken to a nearby location and assaulted. Investigators said she was able to get out of the car when the suspect heard sirens and turned to see if patrol cars were nearby. She then flagged down a passing car.

At a press conference on Jan. 24, authorities announced the DNA match and arrest of 39-year-old Greg Daniel Overman, of Haw River, after “hours of surveillance.” He was initially charged with felony statutory rape of a child and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Overman has an extensive criminal record, including at least six past felony convictions and several misdemeanor convictions. A search of Overman’s criminal records show that his convictions include forgery, larceny, larceny of firearms, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.