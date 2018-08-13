Local school systems still trying to fill vacancies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just two weeks away from the official start of the school year, some Triad schools are still working to fill vacancies in the classroom.

In the Winston Salem/Forsyth County school district, between 75 and 80 teaching positions are vacant, most of them in elementary education, special education and math.

"Although we have 80 vacancies, we have 81 schools, more than 4,000 teachers, we're the fourth largest district in the state. So 80 vacancies for a district of our size really isn't that bad," said Matt Dixson, the district's chief human resources officer.

Districts that are not fully staffed by the first day plan to use substitute teachers, or may contact retired teachers to help in the meantime.

Most counties are also still in need of bus drivers. In Guilford County, there are still 38 open positions, a higher number than the district has seen in the past.

“We’re still experiencing a shortage of drivers compared to our driver pool five years ago," Director of Transportation Jeff Harris said.

Harris said training is extensive, and potential candidates may have to wait before taking required certification classes.

FOX8 reached out to area school systems to see where they still had vacancies:

BURLINGTON/ ALAMANCE COUNTY

Bus driver vacancies: Six bus driver positions, two exceptional children bus driver positions, and six substitute bus driver positions.

Teacher vacancies: 39

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Bus driver vacancies: 24

Teacher vacancies: 24

DAVIE COUNTY

Bus driver vacancies: Bus drivers to cover eight routes

Teacher vacancies: Two Grade level breakdown: One elementary school media specialist, one elementary school teacher



GUILFORD COUNTY

Bus driver vacancies: 38

Teacher vacancies: 28

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Bus driver vacancies: 10 bus driver only vacancies, 13 combination positions (bus driver/child nutrition, bus driver/teacher assistant, bus driver/custodian)

Teacher vacancies: 25

Grade level breakdown: Five Special Education Five Elementary Eight Middle School Seven High School



ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Bus driver vacancies: Number not provided

Teacher vacancies: 32

Grade level breakdown: Exceptional Children Secondary Science Math



STOKES COUNTY

Bus driver vacancies: Three

Teacher vacancies: Nine

Grade level breakdown: One PreK teacher (Walnut Cove Elementary) One Elementary (Poplar Springs Elementary) Four Exceptional Children: 1 elementary level (Poplar Springs Elementary) and 3 middle school level (Chestnut Grove; Piney Grove Middle Schools) One middle school math/science teacher (Southeastern Stokes Middle) One high school science (Meadowbrook Academy) One high school PE teacher/Athletic Director (North Stokes High School)



SURRY COUNTY

Bus driver vacancies: 5

Teacher vacancies: 11

Grade level breakdown: A Middle School Computer Science Discoveries Teaching Assistant A K-5 Teacher Two Music Teachers, one of which is elementary and one that is split between an elementary and middle school A High School Health Occupations Teacher A High School JROTC Teacher A School Psychologist A Behavior Support Specialist An Elementary Behavior Support Specialist Teaching Assistant An Elementary EC Teacher A Speech Pathologist

Five Driver Vacancies with four of those likely to be filled before the first day

WINSTON SALEM/ FORSYTH COUNTY