Legendary singer Aretha Franklin said to be ‘gravely ill’
DETROIT — The Queen of Soul is said to be ‘gravely ill,’ according to Showbiz 411.
The legendary singer Aretha Franklin is reportedly among family in Detroit.
The news emerged Sunday evening, and many are eagerly awaiting further corroborating reports.
With word spreading quickly, her name and “Queen of Soul” were trending on Twitter through the morning with many tweeting their sympathies and concern.
Showbiz 411 reports Franklin, 76, was diagnosed with cancer back in 2010.
After a 56-year career, Aretha Franklin decided to put down the mic and announced her retirement in 2017, according to WDIV.
True to her word, her final show was on November 2, 2017.
