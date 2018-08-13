× Legendary singer Aretha Franklin said to be ‘gravely ill’

DETROIT — The Queen of Soul is said to be ‘gravely ill,’ according to Showbiz 411.

The legendary singer Aretha Franklin is reportedly among family in Detroit.

The news emerged Sunday evening, and many are eagerly awaiting further corroborating reports.

With word spreading quickly, her name and “Queen of Soul” were trending on Twitter through the morning with many tweeting their sympathies and concern.

Showbiz 411 reports Franklin, 76, was diagnosed with cancer back in 2010.

After a 56-year career, Aretha Franklin decided to put down the mic and announced her retirement in 2017, according to WDIV.

True to her word, her final show was on November 2, 2017.

Spoke with close friend of Aretha Franklin and family. Iconic singer not doing well. — Harry Hairston (@harryhairston) August 13, 2018

Sending my love to a legend, an icon, a strong, fierce woman .. Aretha Franklin…. Much respect…. — Joan Grande (@joangrande) August 13, 2018

Healing energy to Aretha Franklin The Queen of Soul. — 🌹 Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) August 13, 2018

Prayers going up for the Queen of Soul tonight. Music just wouldn’t be same if not for Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/oHHO5Kvfah — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) August 13, 2018