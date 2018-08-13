× Hundreds injured after pier collapse during Spanish pop festival

VIGO, Spain — More than 300 people were injured when a pier collapsed during a Spanish pop festival at about midnight Monday morning, according to Faro de Vigo.

Concertgoers were enjoying the first song by singer Rels B at the heavily-attended “O Marisquiño” festival in Vigo, Spain, when he told the crowd to jump.

That’s when the wooden pier gave way.

Out of 313 people injured, five are in serious condition, and children fall among those with broken limbs.

No one is reported dead.

Faro de Vigo reports that, when the pier collapsed, some people fell into the sea.

People had to fight to get out of the water and climb out from under one another.

The Port Authority of Vigo attributed the collapse to a structural failure.

