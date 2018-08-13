How drone pilots can make six figures, man wins lawsuit claiming Roundup weedkiller gave him cancer and more

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses how drone pilots can make more than $100,000 a year, a man who won $289 million in a lawsuit alleging Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller gave him cancer and average student loan debt hit which hit $39,000 for undergrads in 2017.