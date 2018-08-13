In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses how drone pilots can make more than $100,000 a year, a man who won $289 million in a lawsuit alleging Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller gave him cancer and average student loan debt hit which hit $39,000 for undergrads in 2017.
How drone pilots can make six figures, man wins lawsuit claiming Roundup weedkiller gave him cancer and more
-
Jury awards $289 million in damages after man says he got terminal cancer from Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller
-
Rural internet customers charged the same for slower internet, pork giant hit with nuisance lawsuit and more
-
Walmart to sell 15-minute meal kits, North Carolina ranks middle for student debt and more
-
A game show that pays off student loans, more people are having fewer kids and more
-
36% of colleges are hiding the cost to students
-
-
Canada Dry sued over amount of ginger in ginger ale, Apple hints September iPhone launch and more
-
Walmart sued over fresh produce technology, Fiat Chrysler recalls more than 1.4 million pickups and more
-
US Customs seizes family’s life savings at airport
-
Man sues doctor, pharmacist after alleged misdiagnosis, overdose leads to severe skin condition
-
Woman battling cancer wins $77,777 from lottery
-
-
After battle with cancer, Forsyth County woman starts successful business making lightweight earrings
-
Many women with common breast cancer can safely skip chemo, study says
-
Americans glued to media most waking hours, up to half of college students face food insecurity and more