Healthy Eating: Portion Control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our eating habits change throughout our lives and creating healthy habits is an ongoing process. Mindful eating can help us pay more attention to what we are eating and how much we eat by being more intentional in our choices. Practicing mindful eating throughout the year gives you the chance to enjoy the food you eat without feeling uncomfortably full or like you’re missing out on the foods you love.

First, it helps to take an honest assessment of your current eating habits. Give yourself credit for what you do well and consider areas that you could improve in, like finding ways to incorporate more fruits and vegetables. An area that many people struggle with is portion size. Appropriate portions are normally a lot smaller than we think, especially when meals served in restaurants are typically double if not triple the amount of food you need.

The “My Plate” model serves as a great resource for individuals trying to manage and choose the right portions for different types of food. The model demonstrates that one-quarter of our meal should consist of a lean protein food item, one-quarter should consist of a starch choice and one-half should consist of vegetables and/or fruits.

Making the right food choices and maintaining a healthy diet can often be an overwhelming process. Fortunately, the exceptional team of registered dietitians at Cone Health Nutrition and Diabetes Education Services is dedicated to educating individuals and families about reading food labels, making the right choices and controlling portions to get them on track to healthier lifestyles.

Spokesperson Background:

Beverly Paddock, RD, is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator at Cone Health Nutrition and Diabetes Education Services. Paddock received a bachelor’s degree from University of Georgia in 1979. She became a registered dietitian through a work-study program in Florida in 1982, and became a certified diabetes educator in 1983.