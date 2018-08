Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss joined FOX8's Brad Jones to talk shop.

Alexa Bliss is a lifelong, driven competitor who has taken on softball, track, kickboxing and gymnastics. She was even a Division I cheerleader and a competitive bodybuilder.

On Monday, Bliss goes up against Natalya in WWE Monday Night Raw at the Greensboro Coliseum.