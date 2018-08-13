Deputies continue search for forensic clues after deadly Randleman Road shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- 911 calls reveal new details about what unfolded on Randleman Road as people gathered for a concert. Guilford County deputies are continuing their search for the suspect or suspects who pulled the trigger.

Hassan Elgaali, 20, was shot and killed. A 19-year-old was also shot in the arm, but is expected to be OK.

Investigators say they still have a lot of forensic evidence to go through at this time. They have not named a suspect or made an arrest.

It was supposed to be a concert for friends and family.

“It went from it being a night of him performing to just tragedy,” Mohammed Madani said.

Madani was there. He said he and Hassan grew up like brothers. Hassan was a first-generation American from the Sudan and a devout Muslim.

“He took that and he passionately put that in his music and he tried to convey that to his audience,” Madani said.

Saturday night there was a big audience ready to watch Hassan take the stage.

“He did perform, but he wasn’t a performer. He was someone’s son first, he was one of the best friends somebody could ask for,” Hassan’s friend said.

Shortly after Hassan’s concert, someone shot and killed him. The sheriff’s office said no one saw the shooter and it’s been a challenge to put together what happened that night. That’s why they are asking for any cellphone video people took that could hold clues in the case.

“Whoever did what they did to him, thought they were attacking Hassan and they wound up hurting everyone,” Madani said.

Now Hassan’s friends, his community and his family want justice.

“He didn’t do anything to provoke anybody to come out after him. He did it purely for his friends to enjoy, for his family,” he said.

Those closest to Hassan expressed how important his religion was to him. They said, “Indeed we belong to God and indeed we shall return.”